Kochetkov will guard the road cage during Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Kochetkov didn't have to do much in his NHL debut Saturday against the Devils, stopping 17 of just 19 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime victory. He'll try to secure a third straight win in a tough road matchup with a Rangers team that's 26-8-4 at home this year.