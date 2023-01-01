Kochetkov was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for December.
Kochetkov posted a 7-0-1 record with a 1.63 GAA and a .939 save percentage in eight appearances. He also registered two shutouts during that stretch. Kochetkov concluded December with five straight wins, having allowed two goals or fewer in each contest.
