Kochetkov made 22 saves in a 6-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Kochetkov and the Canes never trailed in the game, so it was a nice rebound from his middling effort Thursday against the Isles. The Sabres didn't hit the scoreboard until the 4:08 mark of the third when Casey Mittelstadt made it 5-1 when he scored from the far side of the right circle. Tyson Jost beat him at the mid-point of the third frame when Kochetkov came out to try for a poke check on Peyton Krebs and couldn't get back into the net in time.