Kochetkov made 22 saves in a 6-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Kochetkov and the Canes never trailed in the game, so it was a nice rebound from his middling effort Thursday against the Isles. The Sabres didn't hit the scoreboard until the 4:08 mark of the third, when Casey Mittelstadt made it 5-1 with a goal from the far side of the right circle. Tyson Jost beat Kochetkov at the midway point of the third frame after the Carolina netminder came out to try for a poke check on Peyton Krebs and couldn't get back into the net in time. Kochetkov has now won three of his past four outings, allowing two goals or less in the three victories.