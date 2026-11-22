Kochetkov made 11 saves in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

He didn't see more than eight shots in any period, and three of the goals against him came in odd-man situations -- two power-play tallies, plus a shortie by Mathieu Joseph when Kochetkov strayed far from his crease to try and retrieve a loose puck -- but the 27-year-old netminder got more than enough offensive support to compensate. Kochetkov has still only taken one regulation loss all season, going 13-1-1 in 15 starts with a dazzling 1.80 GAA and .911 save percentage.