Kochetkov allowed three goals on 17 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Kochetkov remains undefeated on the year, but this was not a great performance for the 26-year-old. He allowed two goals in the first period and one more early in the second before the Hurricanes' possession game smothered the Canucks' offense. Through four appearances (three starts), Kochetkov has given up six goals on 65 shots. He should continue to see steady playing time while Frederik Andersen (concussion) is on the mend, but it could be Brandon Bussi's turn in goal Saturday versus the Oilers if Andersen isn't cleared to play.