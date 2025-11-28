Kochetkov (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Friday's home game against Winnipeg, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Kochetkov is set to miss his second straight game due to the injury. Brandon Bussi is expected to start Friday, while Frederik Andersen will serve as the backup goaltender. Kochetkov has a 4-0-1 record, 1.70 GAA and .926 save percentage in five appearances in 2025-26.