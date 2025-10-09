Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Not in lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Kochetkov (undisclosed) was "nicked up" according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour and will not back up Frederik Andersen versus New Jersey on Thursday.
Kochetkov missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with the injury. Andersen will get the Opening Night start with Brandon Bussi as the backup. Consider Kochetkov day-to-day at this time.
