Kochetkov turned aside 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Chris Kreider spoiled his shutout bid early in the second period by tipping home a Jacob Trouba point shot, but Kochetkov was otherwise in control all night. The 24-year-old netminder picked up his third straight win, and he's taken only one regulation loss in his last nine starts, going 6-1-2 with a dazzling 1.86 GAA and .934 save percentage. Frederik Andersen (illness) is tentatively set to return later this month, but it's hard to see him displacing Kochetkov from the top of Carolina's depth chart given the younger goalie's current form.