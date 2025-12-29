Kochetkov (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Monday.

Kochetkov was a full participant in Sunday's practice, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, and it's not clear when the goaltender suffered the injury. The 26-year-old Kochetkov has a 6-2-0 record, 2.33 GAA and .899 save percentage in nine appearances this season. Carolina has been carrying three goaltenders, so Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen should both see an increase in their workload for the duration of Kochetkov's absence.