Kochetkov turned aside 17 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

The 22-year-old was making his NHL debut after posting excellent numbers for KHL Nizhny Novgorod and AHL Chicago this season, and while the Hurricanes defense gave him a fairly easy afternoon, Kochetkov made the stops he needed to collect his first win at the top level. It's not yet clear when Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) will be back on the ice, so Kochetkov could see additional action over Carolina's final three regular-season games.