Per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer, Kochetkov (lower body) will miss at least one week of action, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour on Saturday.

Kochetkov sat out Opening Night against New Jersey on Thursday and will miss at least the next three games. Still, Brind'Amour is hopeful that Kochetkov could travel with the Hurricanes on the team's upcoming six-game road trip, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, which begins Tuesday against the Sharks. Frederik Andersen will probably continue to start in Kochetkov's absence, while Brandon Bussi will be the backup. Kochetkov was 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 47 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.