Per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer, Kochetkov is in concussion protocol and is out indefinitely, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday.

Kochetkov was injured in the second period versus Anaheim on Thursday. The netminder gave up three goals on 13 shots and was not involved in the decision as the Hurricanes defeated the Ducks 6-3. Kochetkov is 11-7-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .900 save percentage this season. Antti Raanta is expected to take over the No. 1 goaltending duties for Carolina, with Yaniv Perets as his backup in the short term.