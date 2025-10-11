Per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer, Kochetkov will miss one week of action with an undisclosed injury, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour on Saturday.

Kochetkov missed Opening Night and will miss at least the next three games. Frederik Andersen will continue to start while Brandon Bussi will back up Andersen while Kochetkov is on the sidelines. Kochetkov was 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 47 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.