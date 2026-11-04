Kochetkov stopped 16 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Kochetkov was undefeated prior to this game, but he wasn't able to keep the winning streak rolling. This was just the second time he's given up more than two goals in a game all season, and it was also his fifth straight start. Kochetkov is 10-1-0 with a 1.64 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 11 starts. He may be due for a rest soon, but it's not yet clear if that will lead to a Brandon Bussi start against the Islanders on Thursday.