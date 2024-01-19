Kochetkov (concussion) was put on injured reserve Friday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

The Hurricanes claimed Spencer Martin off waivers from Columbus earlier in the day and they needed to clear a roster spot for the netminder. For his part, Kochetkov is eligible to return at any time as he has been out of action since Jan. 11, when he was injured after giving up three goals on 13 shots versus Anaheim. Kochetkov was 11-7-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .900 save percentage before his injury.