Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochetkov (lower body) landed on injured reserve Monday.
The Hurricanes recalled Charles-Alexis Legault from AHL Chicago in a corresponding move. Kotchetkov's placement on IR is retroactive to Oct. 5, but he's not expected to suit up during the early portion of Carolina's road trip, which begins Tuesday in San Jose. It's unclear if Kochetkov made the trip out west, but Frederik Andersen will receive the bulk of the starts as long as Kochetkov is sidelined.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Out for at least one week•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Misses practice•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: In goal for preseason finale•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Available Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Back skating•