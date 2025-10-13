Kochetkov (lower body) landed on injured reserve Monday.

The Hurricanes recalled Charles-Alexis Legault from AHL Chicago in a corresponding move. Kotchetkov's placement on IR is retroactive to Oct. 5, but he's not expected to suit up during the early portion of Carolina's road trip, which begins Tuesday in San Jose. It's unclear if Kochetkov made the trip out west, but Frederik Andersen will receive the bulk of the starts as long as Kochetkov is sidelined.