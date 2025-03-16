Kochetkov saved all 26 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-0 win against the Flyers.

Kochetkov tended his second shutout of the season to pick up a road victory in Philadelphia. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 25-11-3 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Kochetkov has been nothing short of elite in March and is currently on a five-game winning streak. During the stretch, he has allowed just six goals and has posted a .948 save percentage. The only downside to Kochetkov's fantasy file is that he alternates starts with Frederik Andersen, so Kochetkov only sees fantasy action once every four to five days. However, the system is working - Carolina is on a seven-game winning streak and has won eight of its last 10 matchups. Kochetkov is an excellent complimentary option in fantasy to deploy alongside some of the league's best netminders and is available in most formats.