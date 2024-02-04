Kochetkov was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday.
As expected, Kochetkov will rejoin the Hurricanes prior to their next game Tuesday against Vancouver. The 24-year-old netminder is 11-7-3 with a .900 save percentage and 2.58 GAA. Kochetkov should continue to hold down the starting job in Carolina with Antti Raanta struggling and Frederik Andersen (illness) still without a timetable for return.
