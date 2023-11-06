Kochetkov was summoned from AHL Syracuse on Monday.

In a corresponding move, Frederik Andersen (blood clotting) was placed on injured reserve. Kochetkov has a 3-0-0 record with one shutout, a 1.63 GAA and a .932 save percentage in three AHL outings this season. In three appearances with the Hurricanes this campaign, he has posted a mark of 0-3-0 with a 4.33 GAA and an .836 save percentage. With Andersen out of action indefinitely, Kochetkov will get a chance to improve upon those numbers while battling with Antti Raanta for playing time. Jaroslav Halak, who is with the Hurricanes on a tryout basis, may get a chance to compete for starts as well.