Kochetkov was elevated from AHL Chicago on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov figures to serve as the No. 3 emergency netminder for the Canes heading into the playoffs. The youngster did log 24 games for the club this season in which he went 12-7-5 with four shutouts and a .909 save percentage. Still, it would be quite the deviation for coach Rod Brind'Amour to start Kochetkov in the playoffs ahead of Antti Raanta or Frederik Andersen.