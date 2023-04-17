Kochetkov was elevated from AHL Chicago on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kochetkov figures to serve as the No. 3 emergency netminder for the Canes heading into the playoffs. The youngster did log 24 games for the club this season in which he went 12-7-5 with four shutouts and a .909 save percentage. Still, it would be quite the deviation for coach Rod Brind'Amour to start Kochetkov in the playoffs ahead of Antti Raanta or Frederik Andersen.
