Kochetkov was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
This is likely an insurance move with Frederik Andersen (upper body) leaving Tuesday's game against the Sharks. If Andersen misses time, Kochetkov will likely slot in as backup to Antti Raanta.
