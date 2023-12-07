Kochetkov will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Oilers.

Kochetkov has won three of his last four outings, allowing a decent 10 goals over that span. He didn't play in a 2-1 loss to the Jets on Monday, with Antti Raanta between the pipes for that contest. Kochetkov will attempt to slow down the Oilers, who have won their last four games and should be well-rested after a five-day break.