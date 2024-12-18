Kochetkov will guard the home goal versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Kochetkov has lost three of his last five games, giving up 15 goals in that span. The 25-year-old will catch a bit of a break Tuesday, as the Islanders are averaging just 2.63 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: On wrong side of shutout•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Starting versus Senators•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Collects 12th win•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Sunk by Isles•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Set to start Saturday•