Kochetkov made 14 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

The 27-year-old netminder's perfect record looked as though it might be in jeopardy when Pavel Zacha scored on a power play just 91 seconds into the contest, but Carolina's defense stayed stingy, Kochetkov handled everything else fired his way, and Sebastian Aho eventually banged home the game-winner midway through the third period. Kochetkov has seized the No. 1 job in the 'Canes crease by going 8-0-0 to begin the season with a dazzling 1.61 GAA and .918 save percentage.