Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Returned from conditioning loan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochetkov has been recalled from his conditioning loan by the Hurricanes from AHL Chicago on Sunday, according to the official AHL transaction log.
Kochetkov has yet to appear in a game this season at the NHL level as he's been dealing with a lower-body injury since the start of the year. The 26-year-old played well in his lone start with AHL Chicago, making 22 saves on 23 shots on goal in a victory. He will now return to the NHL, presumably as the number two option behind Frederik Andersen.
