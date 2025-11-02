Kochetkov has been recalled from his conditioning loan by the Hurricanes from AHL Chicago on Sunday, according to the official AHL transaction log.

Kochetkov has yet to appear in a game this season at the NHL level as he's been dealing with a lower-body injury since the start of the year. The 26-year-old played well in his lone start with AHL Chicago, making 22 saves on 23 shots on goal in a victory. He will now return to the NHL, presumably as the number two option behind Frederik Andersen.