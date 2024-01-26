Kochetkov (concussion) was removed from injured reserve Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has missed the last six games but will be available Saturday against Arizona, though it's unclear if he'll start or not. The 24-year-old is 11-7-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. Over his last five appearances, he's 4-0-0 with a 2.19 GAA.