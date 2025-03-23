Kochetkov stopped 18 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.
The Carolina offense didn't wake up until late in the second period, at which point the team was already staring at a 6-0 deficit. Kochetkov had allowed just six goals while winning each of his previous five starts. He hadn't given up more than four goals in an outing all season, making Saturday's performance a write-off as just one of those afternoons.
