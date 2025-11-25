Kochetkov is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will sideline him versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Canes continue to carry three netminders on the roster, so it's possible that Kochetkov would have been the odd man out regardless. Still, with both Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen dealing with injuries periodically, the team will likely keep Brandon Bussi on the roster. As such, it's hard to trust any of this trio when it comes to fantasy value, given the divided workload.