Kochetkov made 16 saves in a 3-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was Kochetkov's second shutout of the season. The Canes played a strong team game in front of him and made the game easy for the young netminder. Kochetkov has been something of a revelation this season and sports a 6-1-4 record with a sparkling 2.21 GAA and .918 save percentage.