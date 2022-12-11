Kochetkov made 16 saves in a 3-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
It was Kochetkov's second shutout of the season. The Canes played a strong team game in front of him and made the game easy for the young netminder. Kochetkov has been something of a revelation this season and sports a 6-1-4 record with a sparkling 2.21 GAA and .918 save percentage.
