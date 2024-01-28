Kochetkov was loaned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.

With the Hurricanes out of action through the All-Star break, Kochetkov will look to stay fresh in the AHL, as he hasn't played since suffering a concussion on Jan. 11. The 24-year-old netminder figures to be back in Carolina before their next game on Feb. 6 against Vancouver. Kochetkov is 11-7-3 with a .900 save percentage and 2.58 GAA this season.