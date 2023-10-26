Kochetkov was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Kochetkov has an 0-3-0 record, 4.31 GAA and .838 save percentage in three contests with Carolina this year. Frederik Andersen was dealing with an upper-body injury, but he was healthy enough to serve as the backup goaltender for Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay, and Kochetkov's demotion further supports the notion that Andersen is over his injury.