Kochetkov is expected to start in Saturday's home game against the Islanders, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov has allowed just seven goals on 137 shots (.949 save percentage) over his last five appearances. He has a 7-6-3 record, 2.53 GAA and .899 save percentage in 17 outings this year, though his poor save percentage is largely due to his rough start to the campaign -- Kochetkov saved just 56 of 67 shots (.836) over his first three contests. The Islanders are a tough team to contain, having averaged an incredible 3.92 goals per game over their last 12 games.