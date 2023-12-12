Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, indicating he will tend to the road net Tuesday versus Ottawa.

Kochetkov is coming off a 24-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. He has provided a 4-6-1 record this season with a 3.12 GAA and an .873 save percentage in 12 appearances. The Senators rank sixth in the league with 3.50 goals per contest this campaign.