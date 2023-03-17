Kochetkov is expected to guard the road crease against Toronto on Friday, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Kochetkov has been great this season with an 11-5-5 record, 2.25 GAA and .915 save percentage in 21 appearances, but he's been less effective recently. Over his last six contests, Kochetkov has posted a 2.99 GAA and an .880 save percentage. The Maple Leafs are far from an ideal team to face while cold, given that they are tied for the eighth-ranked offense with 3.39 goals per game in 2022-23.