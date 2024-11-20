Share Video

Kochetkov is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov stopped 29 of 30 shots en route to a 4-1 win over St. Louis in his last start Sunday. He's 9-2-0 with a 2.42 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 11 outings this season. The Flyers rank 20th offensively with 2.79 goals per game.

