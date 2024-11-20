Kochetkov is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov stopped 29 of 30 shots en route to a 4-1 win over St. Louis in his last start Sunday. He's 9-2-0 with a 2.42 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 11 outings this season. The Flyers rank 20th offensively with 2.79 goals per game.