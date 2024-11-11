Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will guard the road goal versus Vegas on Monday.

Kochetkov has won his last six starts, stopping 133 of 147 shots. He has a 7-1-0 record with a 2.51 GAA and an .896 save percentage over eight appearances this season. Vegas ranks second in the league with 4.36 goals per game in 2024-25.