Kochetkov is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Kochetkov has an 11-3-0 record, 2.58 GAA and .897 save percentage across 15 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped just 16 of 19 shots in his last start Thursday, but the Hurricanes helped him out, leading to a 5-3 victory over Colorado. The Islanders rank 29th in goals per game with 2.48.