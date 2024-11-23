Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating he will guard the road goal Saturday versus Columbus.

Kochetkov has won his last two starts, stopping 47 of 49 shots. He has a 10-2-0 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 12 appearances this campaign. Columbus ranks 10th in the league with 3.42 goals per game in 2024-25.