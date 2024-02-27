Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday against Minnesota.

Kochetkov is coming off a 14-save effort in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Dallas. He has won four of his past six outings, permitting just eight goals on 166 shots during that stretch. In 30 appearances this campaign, he has provided a 15-10-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Wild sit 14th in the league this season with 3.16 goals per contest.