Kochetkov will guard the home goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Kochetkov will get a favorable matchup after dropping two of his previous three outings. He allowed 11 goals on 72 shots in that span. The Sharks are averaging 2.73 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Sunk by Isles•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Set to start Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Back in win column Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Set to face Colorado•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Gives up four goals Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Slated to start Tuesday•