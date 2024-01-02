Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Rangers.

Kochetkov has won his past two outings, stopping 60 of 64 shots during that span. In 20 games this season, he has registered a mark of 9-7-3 with one shutout, a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Rangers sit 10th in the league this campaign with 3.43 goals per contest.