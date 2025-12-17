Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Set to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochetkov is slated to start Wednesday's road game against Nashville, Hurricanes play-by-play broadcaster Mike Maniscalco reports.
Kochetkov has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he'll draw his second start in the Hurricanes' last three games Wednesday. He's been effective over a limited sample this season, going 5-1-0 with a 2.10 GAA and .904 save percentage over seven appearances. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Predators, who are scoring 2.81 goals per game this year, which is the seventh-worst mark in the league.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Earns SO win Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Struggles in return•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Remains unavailable•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Not in lineup Friday•