Kochetkov is slated to start Wednesday's road game against Nashville, Hurricanes play-by-play broadcaster Mike Maniscalco reports.

Kochetkov has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he'll draw his second start in the Hurricanes' last three games Wednesday. He's been effective over a limited sample this season, going 5-1-0 with a 2.10 GAA and .904 save percentage over seven appearances. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Predators, who are scoring 2.81 goals per game this year, which is the seventh-worst mark in the league.