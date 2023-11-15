Kochetkov is expected to guard the home crease Wednesday versus Philadelphia.

Kochetkov will look to build off his 22-save shutout victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday. Although he has struggled overall this season -- a 3.11 GAA and an .876 save percentage in four contests -- Antti Raanta's own struggles coupled with Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue) being unavailable has created an opportunity for Kochetkov to get considerable playing time if he goes on a run. The Flyers rank 19th offensively this season with 3.20 goals per game.