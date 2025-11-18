Kochetkov made 29 saves in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Kochetkov very nearly collected his second shutout of the season, but Riley Tufte snuck a power-play tally past him with 10 seconds left in the third period. The 26-year-old netminder is a perfect 4-0-0 in five appearances since making his belated season debut Nov. 4, posting a 1.70 GAA and .926 save percentage, but for the moment the Hurricanes seem content to maintain a timeshare in the crease between Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen in an effort to keep both of them healthy.