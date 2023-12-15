Kochetkov made 25 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

A Michael Rasmussen snapshot from the faceoff dot in the second period spoiled his shutout bid, but Kochetkov otherwise was very impressive as he collected his second straight win and fifth in his last eight starts, a stretch in which he's gone 5-2-1 with a 2.54 GAA and .901 save percentage. Antti Raanta has made only three appearances in that time, allowing nine goals on 74 shots (.878 save percentage), so Kochetkov's spot at the top of the depth chart for Carolina seems fairly secure at the moment.