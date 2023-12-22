Kochetkov made 24 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

Sidney Crosby scored his 19th of the season and the lone goal in the shootout to secure the win. Kochetkov made some huge saves to force the shootout and that stretched the Canes point streak to six games. He has started 11 of the Canes last 14 games and is 3-0-2, including two shootout losses, in his last five starts. Kochetkov may be the man to stabilize a queasy net for the team from Raleigh. The talent is there.