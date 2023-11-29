Kochetkov made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Travis Konecny spoiled his shutout bid in the second period, but otherwise Kochetkov stifled Philly's attack as he won his second straight start. The 24-year-old has looked much better since rejoining the NHL roster in November, going 3-1-0 over five appearances with a 1.73 GAA and .929 save percentage, and Antti Raanta may need to step up his performance level (3.73 GAA, .846 save percentage on the month) if he wants to remain in the top spot on Carolina's depth chart.