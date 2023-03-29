Kochetkov was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov's demotion all but guarantees that Antti Raanta (lower body) will be ready to serve as at least the backup against Detroit on Thursday. In 24 NHL appearances this year, the 23-year-old Kochetkov posted a 12-7-5 record with a .909 save percentage and four shutouts. Unless another injury pops up for Raanta or Frederik Andersen, Kochetkov figures to close out the year in the minors.