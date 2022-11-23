Kochetkov signed a four-year contract extension with Carolina on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov's new deal will carry an average annual value of $2 million. He has appeared in seven career games with the Hurricanes, posting a 5-0-2 record with a 2.16 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Kochetkov has made NHL four starts this season due to the absence of Frederik Andersen (lower body).